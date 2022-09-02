Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

