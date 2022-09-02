CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CEVA were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEVA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Trading Down 5.1 %

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $644.84 million, a PE ratio of 694.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

