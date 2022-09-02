Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chegg by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

