Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.
Chewy Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $81.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,953.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $8,242,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
