Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.76. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 36,937 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $685.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

