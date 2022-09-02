Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.76. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 36,937 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

