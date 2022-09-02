Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $526.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

