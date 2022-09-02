Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $71,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.6 %

CHDN stock opened at $195.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

