Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $33,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.78.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

