Citigroup Cuts Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $25.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of EXFY opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Expensify has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $282,504. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

