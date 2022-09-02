Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

