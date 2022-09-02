Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in August

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COGT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,472,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,395,023. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.