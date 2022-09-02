Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target Raised to 1,100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,023.33.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.