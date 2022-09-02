Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,043,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 399,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.93 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,713 shares of company stock worth $74,593. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

