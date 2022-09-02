Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $74,593 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.93 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More

