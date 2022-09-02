Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

