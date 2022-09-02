Comparing Benson Hill (BHIL) & Its Competitors

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Benson Hill to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Benson Hill Competitors -153.93% -184.25% -16.77%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million -$126.25 million -3.67 Benson Hill Competitors $7.64 billion $1.07 billion 4.13

This table compares Benson Hill and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Benson Hill’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill. Benson Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Benson Hill and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Benson Hill Competitors 271 1088 1277 29 2.40

Benson Hill currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 129.43%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 34.53%. Given Benson Hill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Benson Hill beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

