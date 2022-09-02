Comparing Valaris (VAL) and The Competition

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Valaris to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris’ peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Valaris Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Valaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valaris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion -$4.50 billion 80.66 Valaris Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.82

Valaris has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Valaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valaris beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

