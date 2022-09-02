Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,227.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.