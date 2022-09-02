Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $365.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.67.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $300.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $283.03 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,617,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

