Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

