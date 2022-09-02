Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $585.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.68.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $529.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.97. The company has a market capitalization of $234.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.