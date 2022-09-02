Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf cut Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Covestro from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.31.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

