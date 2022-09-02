Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen upped their price target on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

