Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,511 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bilibili by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bilibili by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 481,432 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 539.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 197,968 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Barclays increased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

