Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 871.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.