Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPN stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

