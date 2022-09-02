Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,133 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 0.9 %

SKM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.