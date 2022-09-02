Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

