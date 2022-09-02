Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Frontdoor by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,430 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,530,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,710,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

