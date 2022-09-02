Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,756,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after purchasing an additional 279,544 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $32.60 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

