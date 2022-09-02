Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.