Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,030 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 874,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 211,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

NYSE HMN opened at $35.63 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,402.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $266,912. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

