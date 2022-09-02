Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after acquiring an additional 155,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,416 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Down 0.1 %

TEX stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

