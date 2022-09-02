Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Terex by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

