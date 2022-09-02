Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

