Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.