Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

