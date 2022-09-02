Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.5% in the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 675,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 113.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,264,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 180.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 105,989 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 383.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

