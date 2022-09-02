Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,622,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

