Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

