Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $14.53 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

