Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 183,190 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,581,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ACA opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

