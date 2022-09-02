Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,963,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 537,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 397,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 158,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

