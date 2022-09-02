Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

