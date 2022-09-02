Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,490 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,955,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,204,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $5,373,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,050 shares of company stock valued at $301,000. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

