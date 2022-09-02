Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,063,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,037,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CATY opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

