Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

TPH opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.