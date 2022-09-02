Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 830 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

DAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

