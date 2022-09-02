Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritor by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Meritor by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

